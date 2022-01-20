Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target Raised to $235.00 at Morgan Stanley

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $215.00 to $235.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TSCO. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Gordon Haskett upgraded Tractor Supply from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.08.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply stock opened at $220.66 on Tuesday. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $139.11 and a 52 week high of $239.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.63.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.29. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.84% and a net margin of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 11,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $2,546,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,084,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,516 shares of company stock worth $3,809,919. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thomasville National Bank increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 2,003 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 10,462 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.