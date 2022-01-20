Traders Buy Large Volume of Surgalign Call Options (NASDAQ:SRGA)

Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 3,730 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 661% compared to the average daily volume of 490 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Surgalign by 260.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,318,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,003,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119,256 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Surgalign by 4,074.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,831,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764,027 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Surgalign by 205.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,804,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,281 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Surgalign by 1,422.1% during the second quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 2,353,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198,934 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Surgalign by 239.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,023,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,572 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SRGA. Craig Hallum cut Surgalign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Surgalign from $3.00 to $2.25 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Surgalign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.79.

Shares of Surgalign stock opened at $0.76 on Thursday. Surgalign has a 52 week low of $0.69 and a 52 week high of $3.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 2.05.

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Surgalign had a negative net margin of 146.88% and a negative return on equity of 128.61%. The firm had revenue of $20.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.55 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Surgalign will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Surgalign

Surgalign Holdings, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing biologic metal and synthetic implants. Its products portfolio include cervical fixation, The Streamline (TL) fixation, motion preservation, orthobiologics, cervical inter-body fusion, TL IBF, and SI joint fusion.

