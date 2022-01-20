Transcontinental Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Transcontinental Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the five ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Separately, Scotiabank upped their price target on Transcontinental from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

OTCMKTS:TCLAF opened at $16.66 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.99. Transcontinental has a 52 week low of $14.27 and a 52 week high of $21.77.

Transcontinental, Inc engages in the provision of print and digital media, flexible packaging, and publishing services. It operates through the following business segments: Printing Sector, Packaging Sector, and Other. The Printing Sector generates revenues from an integrated service offering for retailers, including premedia services, flyer and in-store marketing product printing, and door-to-door distribution, as well as an array of innovative print solutions for newspapers, magazines, 4-colour books and personalized and mass marketing products.

