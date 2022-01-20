Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Travel Leisure Co. provide membership and leisure services. The company offer vacation experiences and travel inspiration to owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations and Panorama. Travel Leisure Co., formerly known as Wyndham Destinations Inc., is based in Orlando, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TNL. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $74.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

TNL stock traded up $2.12 on Thursday, reaching $55.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,716. Travel + Leisure has a 52 week low of $43.40 and a 52 week high of $68.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.51.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $839.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.79 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HGI Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the second quarter worth $3,243,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in Travel + Leisure by 0.6% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 332,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,778,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in Travel + Leisure by 51.5% during the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 132,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,233,000 after buying an additional 45,110 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Travel + Leisure by 97.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 57,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,414,000 after buying an additional 28,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Travel + Leisure by 4.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

