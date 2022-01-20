Trebia Acquisition (NYSE:TREB) Trading 3.6% Higher

Trebia Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TREB)’s share price traded up 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.29 and last traded at $9.29. 12,249 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,271,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.97.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Trebia Acquisition in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Trebia Acquisition in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company.

Get Trebia Acquisition alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.84.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trebia Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in Trebia Acquisition by 1.3% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 190,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd raised its position in Trebia Acquisition by 7.5% during the third quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,307,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Omni Partners US LLC acquired a new position in Trebia Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,426,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in Trebia Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,460,000. Institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Trebia Acquisition Company Profile (NYSE:TREB)

Trebia Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Trebia Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trebia Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.