Trebia Acquisition (NYSE:TREB) Trading 3.6% Higher

Trebia Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TREB)’s share price traded up 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.29 and last traded at $9.29. 12,249 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,271,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.97.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Trebia Acquisition in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Trebia Acquisition in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.84.
Trebia Acquisition Company Profile (NYSE:TREB)
Trebia Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.
