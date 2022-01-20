Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, a growth of 16.3% from the December 15th total of 1,230,000 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 311,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

In other news, Director Sandra I. Coufal sold 10,297 shares of Tricida stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total value of $81,346.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerrit Klaerner sold 126,000 shares of Tricida stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total transaction of $758,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 171,669 shares of company stock worth $1,126,141 over the last three months. 47.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Tricida during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tricida during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tricida during the second quarter worth about $47,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Tricida during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tricida by 36.6% during the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 17,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 4,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Tricida from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tricida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ TCDA traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.12. The company had a trading volume of 5,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,404. The company has a quick ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.82. Tricida has a twelve month low of $3.55 and a twelve month high of $9.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.11.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.09). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.55) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tricida will post -3.22 EPS for the current year.

Tricida, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of its product, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer drug designed to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease. The company was founded by Gerrit Klaerner and Craig Jon Hawker in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

