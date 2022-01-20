Trilogy Metals Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:TMQ)

Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSE:TMQ) – Raymond James increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Trilogy Metals in a report released on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.06).

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on TMQ. Scotiabank set a C$3.50 target price on shares of Trilogy Metals and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Trilogy Metals from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and set a C$3.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.90.

Shares of TSE:TMQ opened at C$2.09 on Thursday. Trilogy Metals has a 1 year low of C$1.82 and a 1 year high of C$3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 13.06 and a quick ratio of 13.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$301.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.44.

In other news, Director Janice Alayne Stairs sold 12,835 shares of Trilogy Metals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.45, for a total transaction of C$31,482.97. Following the transaction, the director now owns 285,823 shares in the company, valued at C$701,095.24.

About Trilogy Metals

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

