TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $64.28 Million

Equities analysts expect TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) to post sales of $64.28 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TriState Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $63.75 million and the highest is $64.80 million. TriState Capital reported sales of $50.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriState Capital will report full-year sales of $235.72 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $234.73 million to $236.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $281.80 million, with estimates ranging from $278.00 million to $285.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow TriState Capital.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. TriState Capital had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 24.58%. The business had revenue of $60.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share.

TSC has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded TriState Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. B. Riley downgraded TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.67.

Shares of TriState Capital stock opened at $30.68 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.41. TriState Capital has a 12-month low of $17.16 and a 12-month high of $32.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

In other news, CEO James F. Getz sold 3,586 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $107,759.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSC. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in TriState Capital by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in TriState Capital by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 18,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in TriState Capital by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in TriState Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,630,000. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

TriState Capital Company Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

