trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) will post $0.02 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for trivago’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the lowest is $0.01. trivago posted earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that trivago will report full-year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.05. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to $0.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow trivago.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. trivago had a negative return on equity of 2.01% and a negative net margin of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $163.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

TRVG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on trivago from $2.85 to $2.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. DA Davidson decreased their target price on trivago from $3.25 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on trivago in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.65 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRVG opened at $2.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $790.79 million, a P/E ratio of -73.67 and a beta of 1.77. trivago has a one year low of $1.93 and a one year high of $5.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of trivago in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of trivago by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 532,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 155,613 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of trivago by 250.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 60,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 43,400 shares during the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of trivago by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,318,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in trivago during the 2nd quarter valued at $187,000. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

trivago Company Profile

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, and Rest of the World. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.

