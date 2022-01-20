Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Short Interest Down 26.2% in December

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,060,000 shares, a drop of 26.2% from the December 15th total of 2,790,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tronox during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tronox during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,338,000. 44 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tronox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,320,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Tronox in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,561,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Tronox in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Tronox from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Tronox in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Tronox from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

TROX stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.01. 783,383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,033,660. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 2.29. Tronox has a 52-week low of $15.16 and a 52-week high of $26.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.40.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $870.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.40 million. Tronox had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 7.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Tronox will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.16%.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

