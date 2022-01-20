Truist Financial Corp Has $919,000 Holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.06% of Sixth Street Specialty Lending worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bruderman Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 30,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 1.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 29,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 122.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 3.2% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 22,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 6.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.42% of the company’s stock.

TSLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.00 to $25.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.88.

TSLX stock opened at $24.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.28. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a one year low of $20.16 and a one year high of $24.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.18.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 85.14% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $71.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.76 million. Research analysts anticipate that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is presently 55.03%.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc acts as private equity fund. The fund target companies operating in the fields health, commercial, internet, industrial, technology serveries. It provides financing for first-lien debt, second-lien debt, mezzanine and unsecured debt and equity and other investments,transaction size between $15 to $350 million, EBTIDA of $10 to $250 million and enterprise value of $50 million.

