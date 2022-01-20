Truist Financial Corp Has $938,000 Stock Holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RE. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,785,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $449,843,000 after purchasing an additional 224,141 shares in the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 2,088.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 121,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,586,000 after acquiring an additional 115,820 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 705.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 123,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,047,000 after acquiring an additional 107,900 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 286.5% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 128,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,450,000 after acquiring an additional 95,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 718,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $181,043,000 after acquiring an additional 92,146 shares during the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RE stock opened at $287.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $273.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $265.17. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $209.63 and a 1-year high of $293.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.69.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.05). Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 28.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.62%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RE. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Everest Re Group from $321.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Everest Re Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Everest Re Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $281.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.57.

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

