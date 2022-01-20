Truist Financial Corp Sells 1,656 Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,656 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RYAAY. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryanair by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,001,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $541,264,000 after buying an additional 296,366 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,862,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,067,172,000 after purchasing an additional 294,131 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,253,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $243,862,000 after purchasing an additional 281,774 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,945,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,777,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,186,170,000 after purchasing an additional 264,133 shares during the period. 43.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on RYAAY. Wolfe Research cut shares of Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Liberum Capital raised shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.08.

RYAAY opened at $114.00 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.39 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Ryanair Holdings plc has a one year low of $94.68 and a one year high of $127.25.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Ryanair had a negative net margin of 25.41% and a negative return on equity of 14.51%. On average, analysts expect that Ryanair Holdings plc will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ryanair

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.

