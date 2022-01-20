Truist Financial Increases Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Price Target to $118.00

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its price target raised by research analysts at Truist Financial from $98.00 to $118.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.06% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CMA. Bank of America raised Comerica from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wolfe Research raised Comerica from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Comerica from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Comerica from $94.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Comerica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.62.

Get Comerica alerts:

NYSE:CMA opened at $96.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.48. Comerica has a fifty-two week low of $55.87 and a fifty-two week high of $102.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.63.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 38.31%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Comerica will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ximena G. Humrichouse sold 728 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total transaction of $64,355.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melinda A. Chausse sold 3,429 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $311,970.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,066 shares of company stock valued at $1,588,810. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Comerica by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 8,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Comerica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Comerica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Comerica by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 45,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Comerica

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment is involved in middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

See Also: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.