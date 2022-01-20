Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Hits New 1-Year High After Earnings Beat

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $68.94 and last traded at $68.62, with a volume of 86932 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.41.

The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 12.11%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.93.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total value of $258,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 13,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 30,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 10,416 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 337,916 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,781,000 after purchasing an additional 9,817 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 116,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,826,000 after purchasing an additional 8,146 shares during the period. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $86.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.27.

Truist Financial Company Profile (NYSE:TFC)

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

