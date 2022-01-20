Truist Financial Raises Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Price Target to $118.00

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial from $98.00 to $118.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CMA. Compass Point raised Comerica from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Comerica from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Comerica from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wedbush upped their target price on Comerica from $94.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Comerica from $87.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $94.62.

Shares of Comerica stock opened at $96.67 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.63. The company has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Comerica has a 52 week low of $55.87 and a 52 week high of $102.00.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 38.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comerica will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.42%.

In other Comerica news, Director Ximena G. Humrichouse sold 728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total value of $64,355.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Melinda A. Chausse sold 3,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $311,970.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,066 shares of company stock valued at $1,588,810. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 51.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Comerica in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comerica in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comerica in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Comerica

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment is involved in middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

