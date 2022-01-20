Truist Financial Weighs in on Brixmor Property Group Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:BRX)

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Brixmor Property Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial analyst K. Kim now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.90 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.89. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Brixmor Property Group’s FY2023 earnings at $2.03 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.12 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.54.

Shares of BRX opened at $25.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 35.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Brixmor Property Group has a 1-year low of $16.49 and a 1-year high of $27.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.72.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $290.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.57 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 7.94%. Brixmor Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,183,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,011,365,000 after purchasing an additional 828,446 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,629,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,973,000 after purchasing an additional 391,322 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,158,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116,347 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,596,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,731,000 after acquiring an additional 104,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,895,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,246,000 after acquiring an additional 50,811 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $384,550. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. This is an increase from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 135.21%.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.