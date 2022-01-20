Truist Financial Weighs in on NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:NXRT)

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) – Truist Financial upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial analyst M. Lewis now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.19 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.13. Truist Financial also issued estimates for NexPoint Residential Trust’s FY2023 earnings at $3.56 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.04 EPS.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.82). NexPoint Residential Trust had a negative net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 4.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NXRT. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

Shares of NXRT opened at $79.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -101.10 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.09. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 12 month low of $39.13 and a 12 month high of $84.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is presently -192.40%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 33.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 113,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,054,000 after acquiring an additional 28,813 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 290,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,000,000 after buying an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 7,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust in the third quarter worth $1,249,000. Institutional investors own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

