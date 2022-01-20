Truist Financial Weighs in on Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NYSE:OHI)

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial analyst M. Lewis forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $3.47 for the year.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 41.32% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $281.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.08 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 246.8% on a year-over-year basis.

OHI has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

NYSE:OHI opened at $31.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.18. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 1-year low of $27.06 and a 1-year high of $39.31.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,373,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,247,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,195 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,210,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,060,049,000 after purchasing an additional 451,946 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,987,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $435,035,000 after buying an additional 498,261 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,101,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,129,000 after buying an additional 296,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,142,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,524,000 after purchasing an additional 126,943 shares in the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, Director Kapila K. Anand acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.32 per share, with a total value of $28,320.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.49%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 141.05%.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

Recommended Story: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.