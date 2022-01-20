Tryg A/S (OTCMKTS:TGVSF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Tryg A/S (OTCMKTS:TGVSF) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TGVSF. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tryg A/S in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tryg A/S in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tryg A/S in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Get Tryg A/S alerts:

OTCMKTS TGVSF opened at $24.00 on Friday. Tryg A/S has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $24.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.85.

Tryg A/S, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services for private and corporate customers, and small and medium sized businesses in Denmark, Norway, and Sweden. The company operates through Private, Commercial, Corporate, and Sweden segments. It provides car, contents, house, accident, travel, motorcycles, pet, health, property, liability, transportation, group life, and boat insurance products, as well as fire and content, and worker compensation insurance products.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Tryg A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tryg A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.