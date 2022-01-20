Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $207.00

Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $207.00 and last traded at $210.98, with a volume of 13163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $215.16.

TWLO has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. TheStreet downgraded Twilio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Twilio from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays raised Twilio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $438.00.

Get Twilio alerts:

The company has a market cap of $36.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.23 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $262.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $321.27.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.89% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $740.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.88, for a total value of $255,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.50, for a total value of $462,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 60,729 shares of company stock worth $16,995,787. 4.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Twilio by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,978,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,327,253,000 after acquiring an additional 152,151 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Twilio by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,916,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,908,515,000 after acquiring an additional 266,826 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Twilio by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,109,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,949,128,000 after acquiring an additional 284,171 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,451,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,739,247,000 after purchasing an additional 920,349 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,918,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,938,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile (NYSE:TWLO)

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.