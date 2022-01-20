Tyler Brous Purchases 2,500 Shares of Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) Stock

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) Director Tyler Brous acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.01 per share, for a total transaction of $17,525.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Tyler Brous also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 14th, Tyler Brous acquired 2,500 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.16 per share, for a total transaction of $17,900.00.

Shares of STTK opened at $6.66 on Thursday. Shattuck Labs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $59.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 3.76.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.90 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Shattuck Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Shattuck Labs by 64.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Shattuck Labs by 185.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs during the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shattuck Labs by 56.8% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

About Shattuck Labs

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

