U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Issues Earnings Results

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 32.30%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $57.77. 919,175 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,264,159. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $42.47 and a 12 month high of $63.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.29. The company has a market capitalization of $85.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.95%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 7,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 84,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,013,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 82.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 583,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,244,000 after buying an additional 262,895 shares during the period. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on USB. Stephens cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.72.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

