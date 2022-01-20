U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 32.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $57.68. The stock had a trading volume of 612,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,264,159. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $42.47 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57. The stock has a market cap of $85.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.07.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.95%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on USB shares. Barclays lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday. Stephens lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.72.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 7,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 84,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 583,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,244,000 after buying an additional 262,895 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.