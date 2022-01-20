U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stock Price Down 3.1% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) were down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $68.00 to $66.00. The company traded as low as $55.51 and last traded at $55.62. Approximately 98,257 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 7,264,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.37.

USB has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.72.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 51.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,939,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $851,130,000 after buying an additional 5,103,553 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 54.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,552,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,261,000 after buying an additional 2,665,153 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,827,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,577,113,000 after buying an additional 2,630,503 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 28.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,524,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,132,000 after buying an additional 2,085,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 10.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,244,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,391,000 after buying an additional 1,736,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $83.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.29.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 32.30% and a return on equity of 16.20%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile (NYSE:USB)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

