Ubiq (UBQ) Trading 2.7% Lower This Week

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 20th. Ubiq has a total market capitalization of $4.96 million and approximately $10,159.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ubiq coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000269 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Ubiq has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Expanse (EXP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AetherV2 (ATH) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Shift (SHIFT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001414 BTC.

Ubiq Profile

Ubiq (UBQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ubiq’s official website is ubiqsmart.com . Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency Jumbucks will be renamed as Ubiq (ticker UBQ), an Ethereum fork. Ubiq is the first Ethereum fork which brings about consensus level changes in the form of brand new code. The Digibyte's Digishield v3 difficulty adjustment algorithm has been ported to an Ethereum code base. Incidentally, this is the same difficulty algorithm recently chosen by the Zcash development team. Coins will be swapped at a 1:10 ratio to the new chain, as so ~36m UBQ will be issued. There will be 2 methods for swapping. Claiming or using an exchange which will perform a claim and adjust on-exchange balances accordingly. “

Buying and Selling Ubiq

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubiq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ubiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

