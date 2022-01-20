UBS Group Increases L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Price Target to €450.00

L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at UBS Group from €435.00 ($494.32) to €450.00 ($511.36) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

LRLCY has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on L’Oréal from €430.00 ($488.64) to €450.00 ($511.36) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded L’Oréal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.67.

Get L'Oréal alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS LRLCY opened at $85.31 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.34. L’Oréal has a fifty-two week low of $70.12 and a fifty-two week high of $97.48.

L’Oréal SA engages in the manufacture and sale of beauty and hair products. It operates through the following segments: Skincare and Sun Protection, Makeup, Haircare, Hair Coloring, Fragrances, and Others. The Others segment includes hygiene products as well as sales by American professional distributors with non-Group brands.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for L'Oréal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Oréal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.