UChain Trading 60.2% Higher This Week (UCN)

UChain (CURRENCY:UCN) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 20th. One UChain coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, UChain has traded 60.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. UChain has a total market capitalization of $32,214.69 and approximately $2,711.00 worth of UChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005030 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00052229 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002311 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006890 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.46 or 0.00114290 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

UChain Coin Profile

UChain is a coin. UChain’s total supply is 823,600,647 coins and its circulating supply is 305,346,957 coins. UChain’s official Twitter account is @UChainEcosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for UChain is medium.com/@uchain . UChain’s official website is uchain.world . The Reddit community for UChain is /r/UChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VerifyUnion is a decentralized Digital ID management platform. VerifyUnion has developed a portfolio for users that features something called “True Value”. Its aim is to gather the combined values derived from verifying digital identification, social & public profiles, as well as financial details linked and all merged to form a unique user Identity. The UC Coin is an ERC20 compliant asset on the Ethereum network and is to be used in the VerifyUnion platform as a method of payment and reward program to pay users. “

Buying and Selling UChain

