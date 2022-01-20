UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) Position Reduced by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of UFP Technologies worth $2,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in UFP Technologies by 110.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of UFP Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 116,550.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of UFP Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Get UFP Technologies alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UFPT. Taglich Brothers restated a “buy” rating on shares of UFP Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of UFP Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UFP Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th.

UFPT stock opened at $70.94 on Thursday. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.02 and a fifty-two week high of $76.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.84. The firm has a market cap of $534.25 million, a PE ratio of 31.95, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $50.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.50 million. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 9.17%. Sell-side analysts predict that UFP Technologies, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

UFP Technologies Profile

UFP Technologies, Inc engages in designing and custom manufacturing of components, subassemblies, products and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. The firm manufactures its products by converting raw materials using laminating, molding, radio frequency and impulse welding and fabricating manufacturing techniques. �It’s single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a wide range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.

See Also: Why is the conference call important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT).

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.