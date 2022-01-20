UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $81.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.64% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “UFP TECH., INC. designs and manufactures a range of high-performance cushion packaging and specialty foam and plastic prods. for the industrial and consumer markets. UFP also designs precision moulded fibre packaging prods. made from recycled paper. “

Several other research firms have also commented on UFPT. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of UFP Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Taglich Brothers reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UFP Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ UFPT traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $71.91. 4 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,171. UFP Technologies has a 12-month low of $44.02 and a 12-month high of $76.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.84. The company has a market capitalization of $541.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.09). UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $50.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.50 million. As a group, analysts expect that UFP Technologies will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 110.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of UFP Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 188.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 116,550.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 23.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

UFP Technologies Company Profile

UFP Technologies, Inc engages in designing and custom manufacturing of components, subassemblies, products and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. The firm manufactures its products by converting raw materials using laminating, molding, radio frequency and impulse welding and fabricating manufacturing techniques. �It’s single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a wide range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.

