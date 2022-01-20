Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ultrapar Participacoes S.A., a major Brazilian industrial group, is one of the largest distributors of liquefied petroleum gas in Brazil and a leading producer of petrochemicals and chemical. Ultrapar is also engaged in the storage and transportation of liquefied petroleum gas and petrochemical and chemical products. (PRESS RELEASE) “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Santander downgraded Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Grupo Santander downgraded Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $4.60 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Ultrapar Participações in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ultrapar Participações presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.

UGP opened at $2.45 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.22. Ultrapar Participações has a one year low of $2.18 and a one year high of $4.55.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 0.84%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ultrapar Participações will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 5.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 138,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 7,338 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 40.0% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 7,680 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 6.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 126,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 7,944 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 24.8% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 49,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Ultrapar Participações in the first quarter valued at $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

About Ultrapar Participações

Ultrapar Participaçoes SA engages in the distribution and retail services including, fuel, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), retail pharmacy, specialty chemicals and liquid bulk storage businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ultragaz, Ipiranga, Oxiteno, Ultracargo, Extrafarma and Others.

