Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Umpqua had a net margin of 35.13% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The firm had revenue of $316.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ UMPQ traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $20.45. 54,927 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,523,299. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.88. Umpqua has a 1-year low of $14.49 and a 1-year high of $22.03.

Get Umpqua alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Umpqua’s payout ratio is 38.36%.

In other news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of Umpqua stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $105,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on UMPQ shares. Stephens cut shares of Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Financial cut shares of Umpqua to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.90.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

Featured Story: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.