Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:UNPSF) Short Interest Update

Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:UNPSF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 476,500 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the December 15th total of 594,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of Uni-President China stock opened at $1.03 on Thursday. Uni-President China has a fifty-two week low of $0.78 and a fifty-two week high of $1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.00.

Get Uni-President China alerts:

Uni-President China Company Profile

Uni-President China Holdings Ltd., an investment holding company, manufactures, sells, and trades in beverages and instant noodles in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Beverages, Instant Noodles, and Others segments. It offers tea drinks, juice drinks, milk tea, coffee, bottled water, soy milk, and bottle can drinks.

Recommended Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Uni-President China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uni-President China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.