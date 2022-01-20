Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:UNPSF) Short Interest Update

Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:UNPSF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 476,500 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the December 15th total of 594,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of Uni-President China stock opened at $1.03 on Thursday. Uni-President China has a fifty-two week low of $0.78 and a fifty-two week high of $1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.00.
Uni-President China Company Profile
