UniLend Price Reaches $0.56 on Exchanges (UFT)

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 20th. One UniLend coin can currently be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00001309 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. UniLend has a market capitalization of $17.38 million and approximately $444,458.00 worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, UniLend has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar.

About UniLend

UniLend is a coin. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,052,564 coins. UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject . UniLend’s official website is unilend.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLend is a permission-less decentralized DeFi protocol that combines spot trading services and money markets with lending and borrowing services through smart contracts. In the money markets, the interest rates and collateralization ratio are based on supply, demand, and other market forces and borrowing limits are decided by liquidity in the trading pairs.The integrated smart contract for both features of the protocol allows both trading & DeFi capabilities to co-exist within the same protocol. “

Buying and Selling UniLend

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniLend should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UniLend using one of the exchanges listed above.

