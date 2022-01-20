Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Announces Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $239.49 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $245.09 and a 200-day moving average of $228.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Union Pacific has a 12-month low of $193.14 and a 12-month high of $256.11. The firm has a market cap of $153.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $614,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $1,801,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,510 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,525. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 304,434 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $70,030,000 after purchasing an additional 137,955 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,149,414 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,132,511,000 after purchasing an additional 32,190 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,351 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. 76.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $262.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.83.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

