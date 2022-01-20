United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.51 EPS

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.11) by $0.51, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.96 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.19% and a negative return on equity of 112.46%. United Airlines’s revenue was up 140.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($7.00) EPS.

UAL traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.88. 152,356 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,835,255. United Airlines has a 12-month low of $38.88 and a 12-month high of $63.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.97 and a 200 day moving average of $46.65. The firm has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UAL shares. Susquehanna upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of United Airlines from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Airlines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.92.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

