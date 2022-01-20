United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.51 EPS

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The transportation company reported ($1.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.11) by $0.51, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.96 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.19% and a negative return on equity of 112.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 140.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($7.00) EPS.

NASDAQ:UAL traded down $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $44.15. The stock had a trading volume of 372,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,835,255. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.97 and a 200 day moving average of $46.65. The stock has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.48. United Airlines has a 12-month low of $38.88 and a 12-month high of $63.70.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UAL shares. MKM Partners raised shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Susquehanna upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of United Airlines from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.92.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

