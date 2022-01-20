United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported ($1.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.11) by $0.51, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.96 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 112.46% and a negative net margin of 16.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($7.00) EPS.

Shares of UAL stock opened at $44.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.48. United Airlines has a twelve month low of $38.88 and a twelve month high of $63.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.65.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UAL. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. MKM Partners upgraded United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on United Airlines from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Susquehanna raised United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on United Airlines from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.92.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

