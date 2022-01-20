United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 45,589 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 56.1% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $203.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.76 and a 1-year high of $220.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $208.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.13.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The business had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.99%.

UPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $253.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.76.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

