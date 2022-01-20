Upfiring Market Cap Achieves $1.07 Million (UFR)

Upfiring (CURRENCY:UFR) traded down 21.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 20th. Over the last seven days, Upfiring has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. One Upfiring coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0446 or 0.00000106 BTC on exchanges. Upfiring has a total market capitalization of $1.07 million and approximately $196.00 worth of Upfiring was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $143.07 or 0.00339748 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000141 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00007970 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001206 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $534.82 or 0.01270063 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003818 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Upfiring Profile

Upfiring (CRYPTO:UFR) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. Upfiring’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins. Upfiring’s official Twitter account is @upfiringHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Upfiring is www.upfiring.com . The Reddit community for Upfiring is /r/upfiring

According to CryptoCompare, “Upfiring is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Upfiring

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Upfiring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Upfiring should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Upfiring using one of the exchanges listed above.

