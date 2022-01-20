Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 1,080.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 478,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 438,304 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Upwork were worth $21,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of Upwork by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 216,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,768,000 after purchasing an additional 33,379 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Upwork by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 37,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Upwork by 1,775.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 603,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,172,000 after buying an additional 571,226 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Upwork by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 626,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,228,000 after buying an additional 265,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Upwork by 115.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,618,000 after buying an additional 125,227 shares in the last quarter. 69.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Upwork alerts:

In other news, CFO Jeff Mccombs sold 935 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total transaction of $39,466.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas Layton sold 99,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.27, for a total value of $4,987,789.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 250,132 shares of company stock valued at $11,548,016 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UPWK shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Upwork in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Upwork from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Upwork from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. started coverage on shares of Upwork in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Upwork in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.82.

Shares of UPWK opened at $26.27 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.08 and a beta of 1.87. Upwork Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.09 and a 1-year high of $64.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). Upwork had a negative return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $128.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Upwork Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Story: ESG Score

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.