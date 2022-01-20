Uquid Coin (UQC) Trading 9% Lower This Week

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 20th. During the last week, Uquid Coin has traded 9% lower against the US dollar. One Uquid Coin coin can currently be purchased for $11.70 or 0.00026991 BTC on popular exchanges. Uquid Coin has a total market cap of $117.04 million and $8.29 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005046 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001092 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.76 or 0.00052481 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002307 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006905 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.81 or 0.00114872 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Uquid Coin

Uquid Coin is a coin. Its launch date was September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Uquid Coin is https://reddit.com/r/uquidcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Uquid Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@uquidcoin . The official website for Uquid Coin is uquidcoin.com . Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UQUD is an implemented system that ease the use of cryptocurrencies. UQUD system provide debit cards for USD, GRP, and EUR and also several cryptocurrencies ATM's around the world. In 2016, it was distinguished as “the top debit card of the year”. The UQUD team will now leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their services and provide new features to improve the user experience. The new features will be, visa credit cards, a wallet, an exchange, a Social Fund Management Campaign where traders will be able to create an portfolio and share it with other users, and a marketplace. UquidCoin (UQC) is an ERC-20 token that will work as a medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Uquid Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uquid Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uquid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

