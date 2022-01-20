urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 300,800 shares, an increase of 29.3% from the December 15th total of 232,600 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 171,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

NASDAQ:UGRO traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,413. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.37. urban-gro has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $162.00. The stock has a market cap of $97.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.15.

In related news, CEO Bradley John Nattrass sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total value of $208,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 25.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its holdings in urban-gro by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 251,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 15,733 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in urban-gro by 128.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 368,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 207,271 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of urban-gro by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 13,061 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of urban-gro during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of urban-gro during the 3rd quarter worth $293,000. 20.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About urban-gro

urban-gro, Inc operates as an engineering design services company that integrates complex environmental equipment systems to create indoor cultivation facilities for the commercial horticulture market the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers engineering and design services, including cultivation space programming, integrated cultivation design, and full-facility mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering; training services ranging from equipment standard operating procedure libraries to staff training sessions; facility and equipment commissioning services; program overview and pricing; and related-party hardware and software platforms.

