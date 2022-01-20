UREEQA Reaches Market Cap of $4.20 Million (URQA)

UREEQA (CURRENCY:URQA) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 20th. UREEQA has a total market cap of $4.20 million and $11,488.00 worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UREEQA coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000357 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, UREEQA has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get UREEQA alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002357 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.94 or 0.00058759 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.35 or 0.00064428 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,181.44 or 0.07495145 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,401.96 or 0.99894783 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00066546 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00007933 BTC.

UREEQA Coin Profile

UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,700,089 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc

Buying and Selling UREEQA

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UREEQA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UREEQA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UREEQA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UREEQA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UREEQA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.