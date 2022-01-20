US Bancorp DE Acquires 271 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,982 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $20,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 87,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,385,000 after purchasing an additional 9,995 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.8% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 395,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,724,000 after purchasing an additional 7,141 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 47.1% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 23.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 6.4% during the second quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 3,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.70.

In related news, Director Gregory Norden sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.07, for a total value of $972,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.03, for a total transaction of $273,559.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 41,837 shares of company stock valued at $9,155,881 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $200.58 on Thursday. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.41 and a 1 year high of $249.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.90 billion, a PE ratio of 48.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 26.02%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

