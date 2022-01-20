US Bancorp DE Boosts Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 218,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Progressive were worth $19,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 221.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Progressive alerts:

In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,391 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.24, for a total value of $142,215.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total transaction of $209,168.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,546 shares of company stock worth $6,826,524 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PGR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $90.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.33.

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $107.63 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.50. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $84.89 and a 12 month high of $110.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.50.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.81%.

Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.