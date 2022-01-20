US Bancorp DE Buys 2,718 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $26,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 118.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 690.0% during the 3rd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VB stock opened at $211.27 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $197.75 and a one year high of $241.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $224.65 and its 200 day moving average is $224.47.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.