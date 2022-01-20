US Bancorp DE Has $21.27 Million Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,292 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.07% of McKesson worth $21,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in McKesson by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.12% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on MCK. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on McKesson from $252.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on McKesson from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on McKesson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on McKesson from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on McKesson from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McKesson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.42.

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $251.15 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $235.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.95. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $169.34 and a fifty-two week high of $256.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.79.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.49. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 5,793.16% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $66.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 22.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.25%.

In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 15,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $3,960,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 5,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,234,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,633 shares of company stock worth $15,322,645. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

See Also: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.