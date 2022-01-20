US Bancorp DE Sells 6,738 Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 573,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,738 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $18,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 249.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 298.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 583.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Vertical Research raised nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised nVent Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on nVent Electric from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, nVent Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.17.

In other news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 132,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total value of $5,000,028.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 58,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total value of $2,190,970.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 195,467 shares of company stock worth $7,371,259. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVT opened at $36.01 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. nVent Electric plc has a 12 month low of $21.81 and a 12 month high of $39.53. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 1.55.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $601.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.16 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 46.67%.

nVent Electric Profile

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

