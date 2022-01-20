USDX (USDX) Price Tops $0.17 on Exchanges

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. USDX has a market capitalization of $632,827.72 and approximately $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, USDX has traded flat against the dollar. One USDX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002436 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00007168 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00015894 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000749 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000082 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000014 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About USDX

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. The official message board for USDX is medium.com/@USDXWallet. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for USDX is usdx.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

Buying and Selling USDX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

